Crestview girls power by Wayne Trace

VW independent sports

HAVILAND — No. 4 Crestview jumped out to a sizable lead early and went on to defeat Wayne Trace 43-35 on Monday.

The Lady Knights led 23-10 after the first quarter, with Cali Gregory scoring seven points and Kaci Gregory and Ellie Kline adding six and five respectively. The scoring pace slowed after that and Crestview led 28-19 at halftime and 38-28 after three quarters.

Cali Gregory led all scorers with 18 points, Kaci Gregory added 10 and Kline finished with eight points. Lexi Moore led Wayne Trace (12-9) with 10 points and Caroline Winans finished with three treys and nine points.

Crestview (19-2) will finish the regular season at home Thursday against Lincolnview. Cali Gregory and Myia Etzler will be honored as part of Senior Night activities. Wayne Trace will finish the regular season at Paulding on Thursday.