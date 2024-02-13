Eagle Scout honored

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Cody Scannell on Sunday. Scannell is a member of Boy Scout Troop 32, sponsored by the Middle Point United Methodist Church. He was presented an American Flag and an Eagle Scout certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Randy P. Shook, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. For his Eagle Scout project, Scannell installed a play scape area consisting of swings, slides, etc. for the Family Process Housing in Lima. Pictured from left to right are Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison, Scannell and Louis Crow, lodge member. Photo submitted