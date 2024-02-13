Pool to be discussed; council to decide on CRA request

Mayor Ken Markward said financial help might be available for a new pool. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A possible new community pool will be discussed during an upcoming special meeting of Van Wert City Council.

The special meeting was suggested by Mayor Ken Markward during Monday night’s council meeting and council members agreed to schedule it for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, in Council Chambers.

Markward made the suggestion after noting there may be financial help available from the state. He explained that when St. Henry put in a community pool, some of the funds came from the Ohio Capital Budget.

“That is something Ohio adopts every two years, they do the regular budget in odd-numbered years and the capital budget in even-numbered years,” he stated. “I got emails from State Representative Roy Klopfenstein and State Senator Rob McColley concerning this and the deadline is coming up. I don’t have a lot of details but I know that we would be interested in being considered for that.”

“I know the process is just getting started and there are hundreds of projects all over the state that want to be included in that budget so I’m not sure how it’s going to end up,” he added. “It’ll be another couple of months before we find out, but I wanted to make sure we got in on their radar as far as knowing we’d like to be considered for that.”

Markward also said Parks Department Superintendent Kyle Klinker is gathering information on a possible location, cost and more.

In other business, Economic Development Committee Chairman Bill Marshall requested legislation be prepared for two Community Reinvestment Agreements (CRA) between the city and the Van Wert County Foundation (Van Wert Forward II) for several downtown properties: 101, 103, 105, 107, and 111 W. Main St.; 107 N. Washington St.; 135-137 E. Main St., and 223 E. Main St. The proposed project calls for the rehabilitation of the properties and represents a combined capital investment of $18.3 million.

“It’ll result in the creation of 15 units of new residential housing and 12,000 of new commercial space,” Marshall said.

He also said the rehabilitation would in the creation of more than 8,600 square feet at 223 E. Main St. Legislation is expected to appear on the agenda at the next regular council meeting.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming informed council members that limestone crushing on U.S. 127 is complete and the limestone will be hauled away. He also said reconstruction work is underway along Leeson Ave. The project includes new water, sanitary and sewer lines, along with new pavement, sidewalks, gutters and curbs. Work is expected to take about eight months. Leeson Ave. is closed to through traffic but is open to residents of the street.

Four pieces of legislation were approved as emergencies, including an ordinance to hire attorney Rachael Maurey as assistant law director; an ordinance allowing Fleming to apply for TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) funding; a resolution allowing the sale of municipally owned property no longer needed by the city, and an ordinance allowing Fleming to advertise and receive bids for 2024 street painting.

Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance to re-zone two parcels of property at N. Vine St and E. Jackson St. from R-2 to I-1, and an ordinance to add a new parking schedule for reverse angle parking along some of Jefferson St. Both pieces of legislation are expected to be approved at the next meeting.

Prior to Monday’s meeting, a Council of the Whole meeting was held to discuss the future of council committees. Check back on Wednesday for a full story.

The next regular meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 26, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.