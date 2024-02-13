Vantage event to be held February 26

VW independent staff/submitted information

Vantage Career Center is offering an opportunity for community members, interested adult and high school students, parents, alumni, and associate school district staff to explore Vantage programs at the annual Vantage Career Center Open House and “Taste of Vantage” set for 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, February 26.

The Open House is a celebration of Career and Technical Education Month, recognized nationally throughout the month of February, and will highlight both high school and adult education programs.

Over 800 Sophomores visited two of Vantage Career Center’s 18 available programs for enrollment opportunities. Vantage looks forward to seeing these sophomores, parents and community members at the upcoming open house. Photo submitted

“We welcome this opportunity to open our doors to our community members so they can experience what our student’s experiences and training opportunities look like every day,” Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens said. “This is a great event for community members or potential students eager to know more about Vantage adult and high school programs, advanced training, skills and equipment, credentials and licenses, and what opportunities are available to students upon graduation, whether they are college or career bound.”

Vantage’s 18 high school career technical labs will be open and students will be leading demonstrations of their skills while sharing the opportunities available to them throughout the two years as a Vantage student. Guests will be able to speak with instructors and connect with local employers stationed throughout the building. An informational meeting will be held in the Community Room at 6 p.m. for any incoming students and parents.

Vantage Adult Education staff will be available to showcase their full-time and short-term programs, including customized training options for local employers. Current enrollment opportunities include police academy, practical nursing, LPN to RN transition, phlebotomy, EMT, firefighter, CDL and STNA programs. Scholarships and financial aid are available for each program. Graduating seniors or adults wanting to gain advanced skills, even employers interested in an upskilled workforce should come to the open house.

“A Taste of Vantage” will again be held in the Commons Area during the open house. Seven area restaurants will be offering a sampling of some of their most popular cuisine. For just $5 at the door, you can purchase a strip of 6 tickets. One ticket will get you one food sample or beverage. All proceeds support the Vantage school-wide student activity fund. Guests will be able to enjoy foods from Black Angus of Van Wert/Ottoville, The Moose Landing Country Club of Ottawa, Millie’s Cafe of Ottoville, Convoy Coffee Roasters of Convoy, Corner Deli Market and Catering of Van Wert, Canal Side Burgers and Brew of Ottoville, along with the Vantage Culinary Arts program. All food vendors will have their own vendor station, offering menus and other items for the guests.

Ron Burt of Magic Moment Entertainment will be the DJ for the evening and will announce special demonstrations and activities going on throughout the building. Sponsors for the annual event included Unverferth Manufacturing, Dark Horse Productions, Lange Photographics, VTF Excavation, TruLand Equipment, Lee Kinstle GM/Taylor Auto Sales, Central Mutual Insurance, and Alliance Automation.

To learn more about Open House, visit vantagecareercenter.com or the Vantage Career Center Facebook page.