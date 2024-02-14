11 women to be honored by the YWCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

YWCA of Van Wert County will host its annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday March 21, at Willow Bend Country Club. Tickets are on sale now for $25 (plus processing fees) at eventbrite.com.

The YWCA has announced this year’s honorees in the following categories:

Professional Leadership – Amber Davis, Laney Nofer, Jae’da Sanchez and Jennifer Smith

Women’s Empowerment – JJ McClain

Volunteerism – Rebecca Stepleton

Youth Development – Brittney Boaz, Kim Hohman and Rachel Laing

Civic Dedication – Brandy Rammel

Overcoming Adversity – Katie Bowersock

“The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all, so it is an absolute honor to be able to recognize these females who carry out our mission in their daily lives,” said Kelly Houg, Mission Impact Coordinator. We are looking forward to a wonderful night celebrating our honorees and their commitment to the Van Wert community,”

This year’s event will once again be emceed by Susan J. Burchfield, LPCC-S. Burchfield is a licensed professional clinical counselor, supervisor, a certified mediator and co-founder of the Assisting Our Kids (AOK) parent education program. She has worked with individuals, couples and families for over 30 years. Her areas of expertise include individual, marital and family therapy, group facilitation, consultations, mediation, training, supervision and diagnosis and treatment of mental and emotional disorders. Burchfield is a former YWCA of Van Wert County board member and Chair and continues to support the mission and work of the YWCA in the community.

The YWCA is a United Way Agency.