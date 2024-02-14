Boy Scout Troop 35 celebrating 100 years

VW independent staff/submitted information

Boy Scout Troop 35 of Van Wert, along with the First Presbyterian Church will host a special Scout Sunday to honor the 100 year charter. The service will begin at 10 a.m., Sunday, February 25, at the church on W. Crawford St. in Van Wert.

Boy Scout Troop 35, originally Troop 5, was chartered in 1924 by Arthur Brooks. Over the last 100 years, Troop 35 has produced 56 Eagle Scouts and 15 Silver Beaver recipients. A total of 27 individuals have served as scoutmasters, supported by hundreds of leaders. It is estimated that over 2,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts have been involved in this important program to prepare youth for life.

Everyone is invited to the service, especially anyone who is a past member of Troop 35 and Pack 35, leaders, committee members, parents and youth. After the service, a coffee hour will be held with some Scout displays in the Fellowship Hall. Attendees are welcome to bring scouting or Troop 35 items and memorabilia to display and share.