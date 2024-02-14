Cougar wrestlers win home finale

VW independent sports/submitted information

In the final dual meet of year and the home finale, Van Wert defeated Elida 56-23 on Tuesday and the Cougars finished 7-2 in the Western Buckeye League.

Individual results are as follows:

106 – Owen Bates (VW) 17-2 tech fall over Brody Sherrick (E) 5-0 VW

113 – Joaquin Estrada (VW) fall 5:20 over Gabe Miley (E) 11-0 VW

120 – Jillian Sempkowski (VW) forfeit 17-0 VW

126 – Xavier Leal (VW) fall 3:12 over Ryan Ramirez (E) 23-0 VW

132 – Renson Spear (VW) forfeit 29-0 VW

138 – Skylar Kirk (E) 18-3 tech fall over Devon Burker (VW) 29-5 VW

144 – Briggs Wallace (VW) 12-10 decision over Shanndon Smith (E) 32-5 VW

150 – Sam Maddox (E) fall 3:02 over Abram Collins (VW) 32-11 VW

157 – James Smith (VW) fall :46 over Garret Beamer (E) 38-11 VW

165 – Maddox Workman (VW) fall :59 over Aaryn Dailey (E) 44-11 VW

175 – Ayden Dailey (E) fall 3:45 over Ben Verville (VW) 44-17 VW

190 – Morgein Bigham (VW) fall 1:40 over Carter Kerby (E) 50-17 VW

215 – Jason Fridley (E) fall 1:00 over Gavin Zartman (VW) 50-23 VW

285 – Breese Bollenbacher (VW) fall 2:02 over Kaleb Wheeler (E) 56-23 VW

The Cougars are back in action Saturday at the Western Buckeye League tournament in Kenton.