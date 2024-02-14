Knights win annual Winter Rivalry Classic

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — Crestview rolled to a 48-21 victory over Lincolnview in the third annual Winter Rivalry Classic on Tuesday.

“What a special night for all of the seniors to have the opportunity to take the mat one last time in front of their crowds,” Crestview head coach Jake Sawmiller said. “We took the opportunity to welcome in the Lincolnview seniors for a recognition as well as they did not have a late season match to do so in their home gym. I’m proud of all of these seniors across both teams and we had a great turnout from the crowd to see these boys wrestle.”

“When talking about their legacy, you couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere to go out on,” Sawmiller added. “We had a lot of first time fans in the stands and these Seniors put on a show of emotion and determination in very hard fought matches. If that didn’t get the fans excited about the sport of wrestling I don’t know what will.”

Here are the results from the match:

106 – Double void

113 – Robert Powell Jr (LV) win by void LV 6 CK 0

120 – Bobby Tyas (CK) win by void LV6 CK 6

126 – Gavin Grubb (CK) win by void 12 LV 6

132 – Zayden Harter (LV) over Kamren Buckner (CK) pin 1:28 CK12 LV 12

138 – Joey Sawyer (LV) over Brayden Barnes (CK) dec. 8-1 LV 15 CK 12

144 – Jessie Adams (LV) win by void LV 21 CK 12

150 – Levi Grace (CK) over Cody Ricker (LV) dec. 6-5 LV 21 CK 15

157 – Zayden Martin (CK) win by void LV21 CK 21

165 – Ayden Martin (CK) over Dylan Hensley (LV) pin 4:59 CK 27 LV 21

175 – Aiden Helt (CK) over Alex Hefner (LV) dec. 8-8 CK 30 LV 21

190 – Parker Long (CK) over Sha-Lynn Boroff (LV) pin 3:09 CK 36 LV 21

215 – Evan Walls (CK) over Jevin Looser (LV) pin 1:03 CK 42 LV 21

285 – Nolan Walls (CK) over Brogan Pardon (LV) pin 4:33 CK 48 LV 21