Scott Fire Dept. receives MARCS grant

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – More than 300 fire departments across the state of Ohio, including the Scott Volunteer Fire Department, will soon receive funding to upgrade their radio communications systems. The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal has announced that 307 fire departments in 75 of the state’s 88 counties have been selected to receive a portion of the $4 million 2024 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant to better protect Ohio’s communities.

The Scott Volunteer Fire Department has been awarded a total of $9,540 for upgraded radios.

More than half of the grant funds (55 percent) statewide were awarded to volunteer fire departments, and 73 departments are first-time MARCS Grant recipients. This funding cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $10 million in requests for the $4 million in total funding available.

“Effective communication is key to protecting both the public as well as first responders in emergency situations,” State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon said. “Because of this, it is critically important that Ohio’s firefighters have access to the best technology available. We’re extremely proud to support first responders across the state by helping to equip hundreds of departments with this substantial investment in MARCS radios technology.”

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate with each other as well as other agencies as they respond to an incident. MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate this equipment can be significant.

“This grant initiative underscores Ohio’s steadfast commitment to supporting the evolving needs of fire departments, particularly our state’s smaller and volunteer-based agencies upon which our communities rely each and every day to keep them safe,” Reardon said.

The MARCS system provides statewide, secure, reliable public service wireless communication for first responders. There are currently more than 120,000 voice units and more than 1,800 mobile data units on the MARCS system, with more than 2,800 local, state, and federal agencies statewide.