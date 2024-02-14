Suspected fentanyl seized

Charges are pending after suspected fentanyl was found at a home in Van Wert Monday morning. According to Chief Doug Weigle, the discovery was made after the Van Wert Police Department served a search warrant at 232 N. Chestnut St. The fentanyl was located in several different packages and was pre-packed for sale. It will be sent to the BCI crime lab for further testing and for an official weight. Once the results are back, the case will be reviewed by Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger to be presented to a grand jury for possible charges. VWPD photos