VW’s Sempkowski wrestles in Rossford

VW independent sports/submitted information

ROSSFORD — Jillian Sempkowski represented the Van Wert Wrestling team by competing in the the Jim McCumber Invitational at Rossford High School on Saturday. The Cougar sophomore finished the day in sixth place.

Individual match results are as follows:

Liv Hussar (Rossford) fall 2:16 over Jillian Sempkowski (VW)

Jillian Sempkowski (VW) 10-8 OT win over Sophie VanDine (River Valley)

Addison Overmyer (Woodmore) fall 2:25 over Jillian Sempkowski (VW)

Isabella Hertenstein (St. Marys) 11-9 dec. over Jillian Sempkowski (VW)