Man pleads guilty in overdose death

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man accused of causing a woman’s death in March of 2023 appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. That hearing and 13 others were among those that took place before Judge Martin Burchfield this past week.

Thomas Lampy, 31, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony. In exchange, a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, was dismissed. The charges were tied to the March, 2023, overdose death of a Van Wert woman. Lampy was arrested after a Van Wert County grand jury secretly indicted him in early October. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. March 27. Corrupting another with drugs is a second degree felony, punishable by 2-8 years in prison.

Tyler Foust, 27, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty of two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies, and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity oriented material or performance, both fifth degree felonies. Foust was originally indicted on 10 charges, but six were dismissed as part of a plea bargain. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9:15 a.m. March 28.

Five defendants appeared to answer to violation of bond or intervention in lieu of conviction charges.

Edwards Sellers, 44, of Fort Jennings, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $1,000 cash or commercial surety. At a separate hearing, Sellers changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Kaden Ballard, 22, of Delphos, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety. At a separate hearing, Ballard changed his plea to guilty to an amended indictment for receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. Bond was amended to personal surety bond, and sentencing was set for 10 a.m. March 13.

Corbin Roberts, 23, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Judge Burchfield revoked intervention in lieu and released Roberts on a surety bond. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 20.

Nicole Cooper, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond by failing a drug screen. Judge Burchfield continued intervention in lieu for two additional years.

Brendan Bergman, 28, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond/intervention in lieu by failing a drug screen and failure to follow through with his treatment. His cash bond was continued and Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. March 27.

Several other hearings were held this past week.

John Duer, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 280 days already served for aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He was also ordered to pay court costs.

Sean Bright, 28, Van Wert, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years of community control, 30 days jail at a later date, and 26 hours of community service for domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. In addition, he is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Jesse Hodgson, 36, of Delphos, was found competent to stand trial on two counts of attempted trespass in a habitation where a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth degree felony. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for set for 9:15 a.m. March 28.

Abbey Eutsler, 37, of Venedocia, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 28.

Jarod Delgado, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 6.

Tralisa Lane, 31, of Delphos, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 27.

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. March 27.