Richard J. Barnett, 95, of Lima, passed away early Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, at Mercy Health- St. Rita’s, in Lima.

He was born February 21, 1928, in Spencerville, to Merle Barnett and Ruth (May) Lauth, who both preceded him in death. On June 11, 1949, he married the former Dorothy Wilder on June 11, 1949.

Richard Barnett

Richard retired from A&P after many years of service. He loved his cats, enjoyed camping with friends and family and fishing.

Richard is survived by his children, Larry (Michelle) Barnett of Van Wert, Richard L. (Susan) Barnett of Cuyahoga Falls and Cheryl (Lewis) Rogers of Pittsford, Michigan; his brothers, Ray Lauth and Ronald J. Barnett of Canton; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Daniel (Ethel) Wilder of Paulding.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Barnett; a brother, Roy Lauth, and a sister, Clara Louise Smith.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 19, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Pastor Melissa Mullins, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Mohr Cemetery, Van Wert County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be directed to the Van Wert County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.