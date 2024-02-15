Sewer line replacement

Van Wert city workers are shown replacing an 80-foot section of 6-inch sewer line that had broken down starting on the southwest corner of N. Race St. and Sycamore St., running south. City employees said the tile was probably between 100-120 years old. The tile section being replaced is a butt joint clay tile. The repaired section is replaced with 8-inch PVC tile. Numerous underground obstacles such as the natural gas service entrance line and water lines had to be located and worked around by hand digging to avoid damage to these utilities. Traffic is being maintained throughout the repair. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent