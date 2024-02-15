Thomas R. “Tom” Tindall

Thomas R. “Tom” Tindall, age 77, passed away at his Fort Wayne residence on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

He was born November 6, 1946, in Van Wert, a son of Richard and Patricia (Sheeter) Tindall, who both preceded him in death. He married Bonnie (Butler) June 18, 1991, and she survives.

Also surviving are his children, Joshua (Lori) Tindall and their daughter Olivia Perez, Jason (Crystal) Tindall and their children, Jordan, Jaden, Kiya, and Cody Judd, Jennifer (Jeremy) Tindall and their children Skylar, Austin, and Bradley, and a son Todd Killion. He is also survived by a sister, Theresa Lambert. and four great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Barbara Snyder.

In 1966 following graduation from Van Wert High School Tom joined the United States Marine Corps and served as a tank sergeant in Vietnam. In Fort Wayne he was employed at International Harvester for 13 years. Later he worked for several entertainment centers. Tom was also a very talented bow and arrow deer hunter.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 20, at Brickner Funeral Home, Van Wert. There will be a short service at the end of the visitation. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. Military rites at the cemetery will be in charge of representatives of the United States Marine Corps and the Combined Honors Unit of VFW Post 5803 and American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert.

