Chamber event to address challenges

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will host a “Lunch and Learn” from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday February 28, in the lower level conference room at Willow Bend Country Club, Van Wert.

Attorney Jim Yates will explore current and anticipated workplace challenges with the recently passed citizen ballot initiative for recreational marijuana in the state of Ohio.

“The team at Eastman & Smith have the ability to make complex issues easy to understand,” Van Wert Chamber CEO Mark Verville said. “They are the sponsor of the Ohio West Safety Council which we facilitate on behalf of the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation and they offer valuable information and perspective to our members.”

Click here to register for the event or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390. Spaces are limited.