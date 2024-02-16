C’view claims title share; VW wins too

VW independent sports

Crestview 62 Lincolnview 33

CONVOY — Crestview wrapped up a 20-2 (7-1 NWC) regular season and a share of the Northwest Conference championship with a 62-33 win over Lincolnview on Thursday. The Lady Knights finished as conference co-champions with Delphos Jefferson. The Wildcats defeated 55-47 on Thursday to claim a share of the title.

Crestview jumped out to a 20-7 first quarter lead with Cali Gregory, Kaci Gregory and Ellie Kline combining for 18 points in the opening period. The Lady Knights enjoyed a 35-20 halftime lead and a 49-23 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Cali Gregory led all scorers with 23 points and five steals, while Kaci Gregory added 12 points and six assists. Kline finished with 10 points. Kassidy Hammons led Lincolnview with 12 points, all on treys, while Keira Breese added nine points.

Crestview will host North Central in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday, while Lincolnview (12-10, 4-4 WBL) will host Continental the same night.

Van Wert 44 Elida 35

ELIDA — Freshman Jazzlyn Florence scored 18 points and Van Wert defeated Elida 44-35 in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday.

Florence scored seven of Van Wert’s nine first quarter points, then added 11 points in the second half, including three treys. Van Wert (6-16, 4-5 WBL) led 9-8 after one quarter and 15-12 at halftime. The pace picked up in the second half, as Katie DeAmicis drained a pair of third quarter treys, and Florence added two more triples in the fourth quarter. Jordanne Blythe finished with nine points and DeAmicis and Kendra Deehring each added eight. JoJo Knight led Elida (6-16, 3-6 WBL) with 10 points.

The two teams will meet again in the Division II sectional semifinals at Elida at 7 p.m. next Thursday.