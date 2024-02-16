Friday night basketball scoreboard
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 16.
WBL
Elida 52 Van Wert 46
Ottawa-Glandorf 59 Defiance 36
Shawnee 76 Kenton 48
St. Marys Memorial 65 Bath 56 (2OT)
Wapakoneta 36 Celina 25
NWC
Columbus Grove 45 Delphos Jefferson 41
Crestview 63 Lincolnview 43
Bluffton 69 Allen East 47
Spencerville 60 Ada 16 (Thursday)
PCL
Kalida 49 Continental 27
MAC
Delphos St. John’s 60 Coldwater 57
Fort Recovery 39 New Knoxville 34
Marion Local 56 Versailles 43
Minster 46 New Bremen 44
St. Henry 57 Parkway 50
GMC
Antwerp 63 Tinora 48
Ayersville 53 Fairview 29
Edgerton 55 Hicksville 38
Wayne Trace 44 Paulding 33
Non-conference
Lima Central Catholic 63 Ottoville 46
