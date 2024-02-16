Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys high school basketball games played on Friday, February 16.

WBL

Elida 52 Van Wert 46

Ottawa-Glandorf 59 Defiance 36

Shawnee 76 Kenton 48

St. Marys Memorial 65 Bath 56 (2OT)

Wapakoneta 36 Celina 25

NWC

Columbus Grove 45 Delphos Jefferson 41

Crestview 63 Lincolnview 43

Bluffton 69 Allen East 47

Spencerville 60 Ada 16 (Thursday)

PCL

Kalida 49 Continental 27

MAC

Delphos St. John’s 60 Coldwater 57

Fort Recovery 39 New Knoxville 34

Marion Local 56 Versailles 43

Minster 46 New Bremen 44

St. Henry 57 Parkway 50

GMC

Antwerp 63 Tinora 48

Ayersville 53 Fairview 29

Edgerton 55 Hicksville 38

Wayne Trace 44 Paulding 33

Non-conference

Lima Central Catholic 63 Ottoville 46