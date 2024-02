Meeting canceled, meatloaf dinner on

VW independent staff

The monthly meeting of the Auxiliary to VFW Post 5803 scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, February 18, has been canceled. However, the Post will host a meatloaf dinner from 12-3 p.m that day. It’s open to the public and the cost is $10 per meal.

The next meeting will be held at the VFW Post at 2 p.m. Sunday March 17.