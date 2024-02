Regular season finale

Rivals Crestview and Lincolnview met in the regular season finale at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Thursday (see recap below). The No. 4 Lady Knights were simply too much for the visiting Lady Lancers as they posted a 62-33 victory to finish the regular season 20-2. Lincolnview finished 12-10. Both teams will hit the tournament trail next week. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent