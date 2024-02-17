Crash claims elderly Convoy man

VW independent staff/submitted information

A one car crash claimed a Convoy man on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Everett Junior Thatcher, 88. According to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Mendon Road, south of State Road in York Township, when Thatcher’s car went off the road and struck a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ohio City EMS, Van Wert EMS, Van Wert County Coroner Dr. Scott Jarvis and Hague Towing were dispatched and assisted the scene. The crash remains under investigation.