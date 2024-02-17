DeWine issues two more reprieves

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine has issued the following reprieves of execution:

Timothy L. Hoffner, who was scheduled to be executed on June 18, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to July 14, 2027.

John David Stumpf, who was scheduled to be executed on August 13, 2024. The new date of execution has been moved to August 18, 2027.

According to a press release, Governor DeWine issued the reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Stumpf has been on Ohio’s death row since 1984. Hoffner has been on death row since 1995.

Ohio’s last execution occurred in July of 2018. Some state lawmakers have suggested using nitrogen gas for executions, rather than lethal injections.