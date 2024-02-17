Elida rallies by Van Wert 52-46

VW independent sports

Second half turnovers came back to haunt Van Wert as the Cougars dropped the home finale, 52-46, to Elida on Friday.

Van Wert (3-17, 0-8 WBL) shot an incredible 85 percent from the floor in the first half, connecting on 6-of-7 two point shots and 6-of-7 treys, including a late second corner triple by Cohen Bragg and a left corner buzzer-beater by Kaden Shaffer that gave the Cougars a 33-24 halftime advantage. In addition, Van Wert had just four turnovers through the first two quarters.

However, the Cougars turned the ball over 10 times in the second half, including seven in the third quarter as the Bulldogs chipped away at the lead. Zori Island’s trey at the third quarter buzzer pulled the Bulldogs to within one, 41-40 at the end of the period. Island scored nine of his game high 20 points in the third quarter. David Etzkorn added 15 points in the win.

After outscoring Van Wert 16-8 in the third period, Elida (14-6, 6-2 WBL) wrapped up the victory with a 12-5 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. A Collin Haggerty jumper with 1:25 left pulled the Cougars to within two, 48-46, but Van Wert could draw no closer.

Conner Campbell led Van Wert with 13 points, Keaten Welch added 10, including five in the second quarter and Shaffer chipped in with nine points, all on treys.

Elida will host Delphos Jefferson tonight and Van Wert will finish the regular season at Bath on Friday.