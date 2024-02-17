Tickets available for MSVW’s Dora Crawl

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert’s Total Eclipse Dora Crawl has been scheduled for 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Tickets are $25 for one or $40 for two, and are available for purchase at the Main Street Van Wert office, Collins Fine Foods or online in the link below. Those with tickets will receive discounted drinks and some cool light up swag.

The crawl will take ticket holders to five locations: the Main Street Van Wert office, the Wassenberg Art Center, Old South, The Edition and two additional locations to be announced. Along with that, the band Major Snafu, will perform from 7-10 p.m. on the patio at The Edition.

A limited number of tickets are available. For online tickets click here.