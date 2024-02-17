Van Wert Chamber of Commerce hosts awards dinner

Van Wert County Foundation Executive Director receives the Ray Miller Award. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Willow Bend Country Club was the site of Wednesday’s Van Wert Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. The eras-themed event showcased the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, with entertainment was provided by internationally renowned and locally based illusionist Krendl, who was sponsored by Cool Machines.

Event sponsors included Danfoss, Central Insurance, Tenneco, Inc. Vantage Career Center, Laudicks Jewelry, Northwest State Community College, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, Alexander & Bebout, Superior Credit Union, Van Wert Federal Savings Bank, Statewide Ford Lincoln, First Bank of Berne, and Store & Haul.

The evening began with a social hour with event themed cocktails, followed by dinner, entertainment and the annual awards program recognizing area businesses and individuals for their accomplishments and contributions to the Van Wert area.

Receiving the Chamber’s Crystal Image Award was First Federal Van Wert recognized for their community leadership and partnerships with many community non-profit organizations. It was accepted by First Federal President and CEO Brian Renner.

Seth Baker, Executive Director of the Van Wert County Foundation was recognized as the Ray Miller Award recipient given to a local resident who shows a commitment to outstanding service to the Van Wert Community.

Beginning Wednesday February 21, 2024 the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce will feature 2023 Chamber award recipients in a social media awards series. They will recognize member businesses who completed a new build or renovation with the Golden Shovel Award. Member businesses who celebrated a significant anniversary will be awarded a Milestone Award.

To follow the awards series follow the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.