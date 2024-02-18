C’view holding kindergarten registration

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year from Monday, March 11-15. Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview School District with a child five years of age on or before August 1, 2024, may register their child for kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year.

Parents/guardians requesting open enrollment for their kindergarten student to the Crestview School District should also register at this time. Parents/guardians with a preschool student enrolled in the Crestview Early Childhood Center and transitioning into kindergarten for the 2024-2025 school year may register their child for kindergarten by calling the Crestview Early Childhood Center at 419.749.9100, ext. 3000.

KIndergarten registration will be held March 11-15. VW independent file photo

Parents/guardians who are new to the district and would like to register their child for kindergarten can come to the Crestview Early Childhood Center the week of March 11-15, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please enter through Door No. 1, which is the main entrance.

When registering a child for kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring with them the following documents: the child’s original birth certificate, child’s social security card, child’s immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and one proof of residency document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box cannot validate residency requirements.

The State of Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

● Four (4) or more doses of DTaP

● Three (3) or more doses of Polio (the final dose administered on or after the 4th birthday)

● Two (2) doses of MMR

● Two (2) doses of Varicella

● Three (3) doses of Hepatitis B

● Hepatitis A vaccine is recommended if not previously received.

All immunizations are required to be documented by the 15th day of school. Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County Health Department at (419.238.0808, x103 or x107). Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2024-2025 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For additional information, or if you have questions, please contact Casey Dowler, Early Childhood Center Principal at dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, ext. 3001.