Everett J. “Jr.” Thatcher

Everett J. “Jr.” Thatcher, 88, of Convoy, passed away Friday evening, February 16, 2024.

He was born December 4, 1935, in Van Wert, to Everett “George” and Sylvia (Prichard) Thatcher. He married the former Patricia L. Rodman. Jr was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a member of the Van Wert American Legion.

He retired from Aeroquip, in Van Wert, after 27 years of service. He also drove truck for EJ Evans for many years. An avid musician, Jr. also collected antique cars and enjoyed hunting and fishing for many years.

Jr. is survived by his daughters, Kimberly (Rob) Stemen of Ohio City, Debra (Randy Perl) Thatcher of Van Wert and Tricia Thatcher of Van Wert; brothers, Ron (Diane) Thatcher, Doug (Brenda) Thatcher and Gary Lee Thatcher; a sister, Judy Wisner; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his four-legged companion, Sage.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Sylvia Thatcher; his wife, Patricia L. Thatcher, and a brother, Donald Wayne Thatcher.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. A private burial in Scott Cemetery will take place at a later date. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

