JPHS schedules annual meeting, election

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will hold its annual membership meeting and election of directors at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the museum located across from the fairgrounds in Paulding. The program and meeting are free and open to the public.

Bryce Steiner

The program will feature guest speaker Bryce Steiner, who created the large-scale photo montage boards for the Paulding County Bicentennial in 2020. The boards, on display in the courthouse, show hundreds of vintage photographs of people, places and events from the county’s history. Steiner will share the process involved in the project, including gathering, selecting and scanning the images and producing and installing the boards.

The photo gallery was unveiled at the bicentennial kickoff event in February 2020. Photos are grouped by subject, such as veterans, canals, logging, industry, railroads and towns. Hundreds of people toured the courthouse that evening to see the 23 boards, measuring up to 4×8 feet in size. Unfortunately, within a couple of weeks, everything was shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, relatively few people have seen these amazing historical photos.

Area residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about Paulding County’s fascinating history and what great things the county has to offer. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. Guests may browse the exhibits before and after the meeting.

The museum reopens for the year on Tuesday, February 20. Regular hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

In case of bad weather, check the historical society’s Facebook page for updates.