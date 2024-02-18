Local Heartland Patriots group meets

VW independent staff/submitted information

Are you happy with the direction America is going?

The Van Wert Heartland Patriots tackled that question last Tuesday night. They hosted a Glenn Beck podcast entitled “Globalist Take-Over of America’s Economy is Nearly Complete.”

The meeting opened with Dennis McCoy leading the Pledge of Allegiance, then Terry Reichard offered a prayer to the group. Guest speaker Lucas Myers was introduced. Myers is running for Van Wert County Commissioner in the March Primary. He told the group his main focus will be to bring transparency to the people and he said he plans to take a good look at the tax situation in Van Wert County, and try to put more money into the people’s pockets. Myers added he would also like to improve the Veteran’s Service Organization.

Judy Bowers then introduced the topic for the night. Glenn Beck is a 13-time best-selling author, including such books as Liars; The Great Reset, and Dark Future. Beck talked about efforts by the World Economic Forum to set up a “New World Order” (The Great Reset Initiative is a part of that). Barack Obama stated in 2008: “We are 5 days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America”. Are we in that process today? Do we like what’s happening? Public-private partnerships with govt. telling companies what to do; ESG scores, perhaps eventually for you and me; no personal property ownership; zero privacy; few real choices for individuals. And “you will be happy”. Will we? Are we?

The message was also passed to keep your eyes and ears open for information concerning AI, widespread digital IDs, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), metaverse, augmented reality, gene editing, and much more.