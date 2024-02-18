New members inducted
Isaac Van Wart Daughters of the American Revolution recently inducted new members (left to right): Cora Scharf, Rebecca Macki, Christal Etzkorn, and Mindy Wehner. Photo submitted
POSTED: 02/18/24 at 10:47 pm. FILED UNDER: News
