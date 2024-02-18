On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
VW independent sports
Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Wednesday, February 21
WKSD – Edon at Antwerp (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)
WERT – North Central at Crestview (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)
Thursday, February 22
WKSD – Bluffton at Paulding (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)
WERT – Van Wert at Elida (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)
Friday, February 23
WKSD – Wayne Trace at Ottoville (boys)
WERT – Van Wert at Bath (boys)
Saturday, February 24
WKSD and WERT – girls sectional championships, TBA
