On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT

VW independent sports

Here are this week’s girls and boys high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Pregame coverage will begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Wednesday, February 21

WKSD – Edon at Antwerp (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)

WERT – North Central at Crestview (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)

Thursday, February 22

WKSD – Bluffton at Paulding (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)

WERT – Van Wert at Elida (girls sectional semifinals, 6:40 p.m. pregame)

Friday, February 23

WKSD – Wayne Trace at Ottoville (boys)

WERT – Van Wert at Bath (boys)

Saturday, February 24

WKSD and WERT – girls sectional championships, TBA