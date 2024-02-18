Roundup: swimming, wrestling, hoops

Swimming

VW’s Houg to state

BOWLING GREEN – Van Wert’s Sam Houg is state bound in the 100 yard freestyle and the 200 yard freestyle. Houg qualified by setting a new school record in the 100 yard event (48.56) and spanned 200 yards in 1:48.09.

The state tournament will be held February 21-25 at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Houg, Robbie Gamble, Owen Scott and Drew Laudick also set a school record, 1:33.49, but did not advance to the state swim meet.

Wrestling

WBL tournament

KENTON — Wapakoneta won the Western Buckeye League tournament at Kenton High School on Saturday, and the race for second, third and fourth was a close one.

The Redskins finished 180.5 points and had seven wrestlers in the finals, with six winning titles. Celina was the runner-up with 148 points, followed by St. Marys Memorial (144) and Van Wert (141.5). Defiance (116) finished fifth, followed by Shawnee (94), Elida (53), Kenton (39), Bath (38) and Ottawa-Glandorf (17).

Van Wert had two individual champions – Joaquin Estrada at 113 pounds and Breese Bollenbacher at 285 pounds. The Cougars also had three second place finishers – Owen Bates (106), Xavier Leal (126), Briggs Wallace (144), one third place finisher, Morgein Bigham (190), and two fourth place finishers, Carter Bledsoe (120) and Maddox Workman (165).

Basketball

Arlington 71 Lincolnview 49 (boys)

In the home finale for Lincolnview Arlington topped the Lancers 71-49 on Saturday. It was the eighth straight win for the Red Devils (16-5) and 11th in 12 games. Lincolnview dropped to 4-17).

Led by Jace Vermillion, Arlington had four players finish in double figures. Vermillion had 21 points, Caden Russell and Elijah Frysinger each had 11 points and Ayden Cavinee finished with 10 points. Calvin Willow had 10 rebounds and Russell pulled down eight boards. With 14 points, Cal Evans was one of three Lancers in double figures. Max Hammons added 11 points and Reide Jackson finished with 10 points.

The Red Devils led 13-11 after the first quarter but pulled away for a 28-17 halftime lead and a 52-34 advantage after three quarters.

Lincolnview will finish the regular season at Ada on Friday.