All-NWC girls hoops team announced

VW independent sports

Delphos Jefferson’s Lyv Lindeman has been named Northwest Conference girls basketball Player of the Year and her coach and mother, Denise Lindeman, has been named Coach of the Year in annual balloting done by coaches.

Delphos Jefferson finished the regular season 19-3 (7-1 NWC) and co-champions with Crestview. The Wildcats have won or shared each of the last four NWC championships have gone 30-2 in conference play during that period.

Joining Lindeman on the first team are Crestview’s Cali Gregory, Columbus Grove’s Lauryn Auchmuty, Rylinn Jones and Savanna Brooks of Allen East, and Ava Henry of Leipsic.

Lincolnview’s Keira Breese and Crestview’s Ellie Kline were named to the All-NWC second team, along with Ayla Grandley of Bluffton, Heidi Keller of Spencerville, and Nicole Nesby of Columbus Grove.

Honorable mention accolades went to Crestview’s Myia Etzler, Kaci Gregory and Josie Kulwicki; Lincolnview’s Emerson Walker and Addysen Stevens; Lauren French, Kyrstin Moore and Maddey Burris of Delphos Jefferson; Clare Goecke and Briley Cook of Spencerville; Olivia Burkhart of Ada; Soraya Jackson and Aubrey Young of Allen East; Kendal Palte of Columbus Grove, and Blair Utendorf of Bluffton.