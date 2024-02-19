H. Joann (Bebout) Thomas

H. Joann (Bebout) Thomas, 90, of Convoy, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

She was born May 7, 1933, in Van Wert, to Nick and Leota (Butcher) Bebout. She married Robert D. Thomas on March 25, 1951.

Joann Thomas

Joann retired from Central Insurance. At the time of her retirement, she was the longest tenured Central employee. After enjoying her retirement for the better part of an evening, Joann started working at Bob Evans, in Van Wert, the very next day. She also owned and operated B & K Drive-In for many years with her husband, Bob. Joann was an avid walker and exercise enthusiast. She loved attending her families ball games and cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Joann and Bob wintered in North Fort Myers, Florida for 25 years.

She is survived by her daughters, Joellen (Michael) McGinnis of Convoy, Linda (Michael) Clay of Convoy and Sandy Hartman of Convoy; grandchildren, Kimberly (Rob) Hughes, John (Emily) McGinnis, Shannon Hartman, Nathan (Sandy) Clay, Cassidy (Rusty) Taylor, Courtney (Tyler Mohr) Hartman and Ian (Joanna) Clay; great-grandchildren, Korbin (Jaylin) Hartman, Hannah Binnion, Addison and Ayla Hartman, Levi Thomas Hughes, Kerric Hartman, Able Mohr, Beckham and Blayze Taylor, Karter Mohr, Xander Clay and Stella Taylor; great-great-grandchildren, Brayliegh Hartman, Sophia Binnion and Briggs Hartman, and a sister, Pat Sowers.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Leota Bebout; her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Thomas; a son-in-law, Terry Hartman; brothers, Gene, Don and Robert Bebout; sisters, Glendola Myers, Mary Sheets, Donna Dunlap and Edith Bebout, and two grandchildren, Kelli McGinnis and Kodi Hartman.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.