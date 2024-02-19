Hart named new VWPAF director

By Quincy Thompson

As a team at Van Wert Live, a vibrant hub for arts and entertainment in the community, we are thrilled to welcome Jarin Hart as our new executive director.

With a background in the arts and a passion for community engagement, Jarin is set to bring a fresh perspective to our organization. We eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead with Jarin at the helm. Her expertise and commitment to fostering a thriving arts community align with Van Wert Live’s mission to provide entertainment experiences that are so good they demand a return.

Jarin Hart

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Jarin’s caliber as the new executive director of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation,” Van Wert Live Board Chair Doug Grooms said. “I am so excited that we get the opportunity to benefit from Jarin’s wealth of talent and experiences in arts administration and from her passion for fostering performing arts to benefit communities and individuals. I enjoy talking with Jarin as I always learn something new. Already, in our short time working together, it is obvious that Jarin’s collaborative and relational approach to leading will fit perfectly with our culture and needs.”

To get to know Jarin and experience the excitement firsthand, we invite you to join us at our next show on Sunday, February 25, at The Barricade Boys. She will be in attendance, providing an excellent opportunity for the community to connect with her as our new executive director and share in the anticipation of the spring season.

“As the new executive director of Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, I am honored to lead an institution dedicated to enriching lives through the transformative power of the arts,” Hart said. “Together, we will embark on a journey of creativity, innovation, and community engagement, ensuring that our stage continues to be a beacon of inspiration for all.”

Van Wert Live is grateful for the continued support of our patrons, sponsors, and the entire community. Together, we look forward to a thrilling chapter with Jarin leading the way.

For more information about upcoming events and to stay connected, visit vanwertlive.com. The Van Wert Live headquarters is located at 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert, and presents entertainment at The Niswonger and Fountain Park.

The VWLive Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Find out more information at www.vanwertlive.com.