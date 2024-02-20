Crestview, Lincolnview raise over $32K for United Way

Student bodies at Crestview and Lincolnview teamed up with local businesses and others for Rivals United Week. Their combined efforts helped raise over $32,000 for the United Way of Van Wert County. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has announced that Crestview and Lincolnview Schools combined to raise over $32,000 – $32,603 to be precise – during Rivals United Week.

Rivals United started as a friendly competition between the student bodies at Crestview and Lincolnview to see who could raise the most money for the United Way. Both schools participated in numerous events throughout last week including: spirit week activities, a daily Super Fan competition, an FFA basketball game, hot shot, “Dash for Cash” at both boys and girls basketball games, a granny shoot out, and t-shirt sales. The week culminated with the girls basketball game at Crestview Thursday night and the boys basketball game at Lincolnview the following night. The schools have decided in the past few years to work together for a grand total, rather than one winner.

Along with the staff and students, many local businesses make the annual event possible through sponsorships and product sales. The United Way thanked the following sponsors for their donations to this event: First Financial Bank, Laudick’s Jewelry, TAG of Van Wert, Slushers Jewelry, First Bank of Berne, Myers Electric, Truland Equipment, Superior Credit Union, Harting Livestock, Clint Myers Excavating, Gibson’s Ground Control, Cheers & Gears, Dirty Deeds, Kim Hohman Danceworks, Sarah Kill – Realtor, The Well Nutrition, Brewed Expressions, 3B Designs, and Klosterman Pizza.