Local gas prices follow state trend

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio are climbing and have risen 14.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 10 cents in the last week and stands at $4.09 per gallon.

Self-serve unleaded was $3.34 a gallon at Brookside on W. Main St. in Van Wert on Monday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.79 per gallon while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today. The national average is up 16.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back ten years:

“With Valentine’s Day now behind us, we have officially entered the time of year when gas prices traditionally start their spring fling, but we’ve already seen the streak of consecutive increases in the national average hit four weeks,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the early start could also mean an early end, we still have as many as eight weeks that gas prices typically increase, and anything can happen between now and then. One of the most critical elements to how much gas prices will climb is how quickly and effectively refiners can finish their pre-summer maintenance, start producing EPA-mandated summer gasoline and build up supply of it before Memorial Day.”

February 19, 2023: $3.22/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

February 19, 2022: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

February 19, 2021: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 19, 2020: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 19, 2019: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

February 19, 2018: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 19, 2017: $2.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2016: $1.72/g (U.S. Average: $1.72/g)

February 19, 2015: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 19, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)