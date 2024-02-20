Random Thoughts: expansion and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts includes congratulations, expansion, the state tournament, the Diebler family, best wishes and thoughts on a pep band.

Congratulations

Congratulations go out to Lincolnview wrestler Cody Ricker, who earned his 100th career win during the NWC tournament at Ada on Saturday.

100 career wins in wrestling is like 1,000 yards rushing in football or 1,000 points in basketball. It’s not an easy mark to reach. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that Ricker is just a junior, so he has plenty of opportunities to add to his total.

Expansion

It came as no big surprise that the OHSAA’s Board of Directors voted last Thursday to expand the number of divisions in a number of sports.

I’ve heard arguments for and against expansion and when you get down to it, I guess I don’t have any strong feelings one way or another. However, I am part of the group that believes this probably should have been put to a member vote. Who knows, maybe it would have passed, although it probably would have been close either way.

State tournament

If you’re a fan of the OHSAA state basketball tournament, girls and/or boys, you may want to consider getting tickets to see some or all this year’s tournament or tournaments in Dayton. Why? Because this will be the final time the state semifinals and finals will all be played at one venue over the course of three days.

Starting next season, the semifinals will be played at neutral sites around the state. There’s really no other way is can work with the expanded format unless the tournament is expanded to 5-6 days, and that’s not going to happen.

Starting next year, the championship games, all seven of them, will be played at one venue, most likely over the course of two or three days. I will admit I’m sad to see that format change because it just seems so special.

The Dieblers

I also have to admit, it was strange for me to see Jake Diebler lead Ohio State to an upset win over No. 2 Purdue on Sunday.

I remember him as a high school basketball player at Fostoria (three years), then at Upper Sandusky during his senior season, when the Rams won the 2005 Division II state championship. I had the privilege of broadcasting some of his games.

Diebler, his brother Jon and Greg Micheli, who would later go on to quarterback Mt. Union to more than one national football championship and win the Galiardi Trophy, were the heart and soul of that team. Their father, Keith Diebler, who is still coaching at Danbury High School, was the head coach. Up-tempo doesn’t begin to describe that team. They were certainly fun to watch.

However, what I remember most about all of them was how humble and polite all of them were. Just good people all around.

Good luck

Best of luck to all area girls basketball teams, as they tip off tournament play this week.

Pep band

I received a message from a Lincolnview fan who wanted to toot the horn (no pun intended, I’m sure) of the school’s pep band. The fan said the Lincolnview pep band is one of the best they’ve listened to over many years of watching sports. This person also said they know the Lancers are having a tough season on the court but the band keeps the gym rocking!

I wholeheartedly agree. Good season or down season, a pep band can make all the difference in the world and this person is correct – the Lincolnview pep band is top notch.

As always, if you have questions or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.