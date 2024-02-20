Ridge Township crash

Three people suffered serious injuries when these two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ohio 116 and State Road in Ridge Township. The accident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. Monday, when one vehicle ran the stop sign and struck the other on the driver’s side. Middle Point EMS transported the three victims to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. Van Wert EMS was at the scene as well, and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. MPFD photos