SNAP recertification to resume soon

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Director Matt Damschroder has announced that beginning March 1, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recertification interviews will be in place in all 88 counties.

For the past year, 23 counties have been operating under a federal waiver that allowed them to opt-out of conducting interviews as part of the recertification process. Those counties are Athens, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Fayette, Franklin, Geauga, Highland, Hocking, Huron, Jackson, Logan, Lucas, Madison, Mahoning, Medina, Montgomery, Paulding, Portage, Richland, Ross, Stark, Vinton and Williams counties.

Recertification interviews are conducted on a rolling basis and are based on the initial SNAP application date. There is nothing SNAP recipients must do. They will be contacted by their county JFS when it is their time for recertification, approximately 12 months after being initially approved for SNAP.

“To assist counties in transitioning to post-pandemic program operations, the federal government created a waiver allowing them to opt out of recertification interviews,” said Damschroder. “Beginning in March, all Ohioans receiving SNAP benefits will return to the normal practice of participating in an interview as part of their recertification.”

SNAP is Ohio’s public food assistance program and is designed to supplement the food budget of eligible Ohioans. Individuals must apply for SNAP with an annual recertification to ensure they are still eligible. Part of that recertification process is an interview with their county Department of Job and Family Services.

In 2022, the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition and Nutrition Services provided guidance for states regarding the waiver of certain SNAP certification procedures. The federal government issued a waiver to Ohio, and 23 counties opted in. Like all counties, other elements of recertification, such as identity verification and income eligibility were still required.