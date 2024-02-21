Community Chest donation

Career Connections of Van Wert County recently received a donation from the Wren Community Chest. Career Connections provides programming to over 1,300 Van Wert County students, including the Crestview Local School District. Students participate in lessons aimed at furthering basic economic and financial skills, along with career exploration. More information about Career Connections may be found on their Facebook Page. Shown are Wren Community Chest members Mark Slusher (left) and Daryl Strickler (right) presenting a check to Wren native and Career Connections Board President Cory Michaud. Photo submitted