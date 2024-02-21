Fabian to be honored at open house

Submitted information

Faith Fabian, beloved director of the Wee Care Learning Center, has announced her retirement after 44 years. From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, there will be an open house at the Center for community partners, parents, and children to celebrate the long-time director.

Faith Fabian

Fabian’s journey with Wee Care Learning Center began in 1979 as a teacher’s assistant to seven children in a one-room preschool setting. Over the course of 44 years, both her role and the center have evolved immensely. She has created a nurturing environment where children could thrive, learn, and grow. Her unwavering commitment to excellence, coupled with her boundless compassion, has shaped Wee Care into a beacon of early childhood education within the community.

Throughout her tenure, Faith has also been a mentor, a confidante, and a source of inspiration for both staff and families alike. Her passion for empowering young minds, fostering creativity, and instilling a love for learning has been the driving force behind Wee Care’s success.

“As we bid farewell, the Wee Care Board and Staff would like to invite our community members to join us in celebrating her remarkable legacy,” Board President Miriam Owens said. “The open house event will be an opportunity to share memories and express our gratitude for her unparalleled dedication.”

The Learning Center will be collecting cards, letters, and well wishes for Fabian, providing everyone with an opportunity to convey their appreciation and best wishes as she embarks on this new chapter of her life.