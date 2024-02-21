Lake Campus to host Scholastic Bowl

VW independent staff

CELINA — The Wright State University Lake Campus will host a high school scholastic bowl on Monday, February 26. Over 150 students from 24 area schools are expected to attend.

Competition rounds will take place in various classrooms across campus with the championship round taking place in James F. Dicke Hall.

Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview, Parkway and Van Wert are among the schools that will compete. The list also includes Ada, Allen East, Antwerp, Bath, Bluffton, Botkins, Celina, Coldwater, Fairlawn, Fort Loramie, Fort Recovery, Indian Lake, Kenton, Minster, Pandora-Gilboa, Paulding, Riverdale, St. Marys Memorial and Wapakoneta.