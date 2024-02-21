L’view following band plan; board hears OHSAA update

Retiring employees Eric Miglin and Deborah Miller were honored during Tuesday’s Lincolnview school board meeting. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

As part of a multi-year plan, Lincolnview is buying new instruments for the band.

During Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Snyder said eight new instruments have been ordered and he said each year, the district is working on buying a certain number of new instruments for the band.

“Mr. (Mike) Archinal did a great job of coming in and looking at all of our instruments and putting it down on a spreadsheet then talking about ‘here’s how many students we have now in the band program, here’s what I see coming,’” Snyder said. “We’ve worked with him (to see) what we need each year and he’s got a five-year plan but we tweak it each year based on the students.”

Snyder also said due to increased demand, Archinal has also requested to buy six new steel drum pans, and he said steel drums may be offered as the junior high level as an after-school elective program.

Snyder also said work continues on the elementary renovation and addition project. After the meeting, the board toured the work area.

The expansion of OHSAA divisions was also a topic addressed at the meeting. Last week, the OHSAA Board of Directors voted to expand girls and boys soccer to five divisions, and girls volleyball, girls and boys basketball, softball and baseball to seven divisions, effective with the 2024-2025 school year.

“That will change the landscape of our sports teams because we are a ‘large small school’ based on our enrollment,” Snyder said.

He added he expects Lincolnview to be Division VI in most years and occasionally in Division V in some sports.

During her report to the board, Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said gifted testing was done in January and the results are pending. She also said students were recently wowed by Professor Wow, a described math maniac, and she said kindergarten registration will be held during the first full week of March.

Jr. High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall told the board that class scheduling for next school year is underway, and he said a career fair will be held March 21 at the fairgrounds for Lincolnview, Crestview, Van Wert and Van Wert School at the Goedde students.

Personnel matters approved by the board included Carol Williams, interim cafeteria supervisor as needed for the current school year; Sharon Lynch, cafeteria food service supervisor, February 26, 2024, through July 31, 2026; Ronald Miller, OBI instructor; Macie Pugh, latchkey assistant, and Matt Hernandez, head varsity boys soccer coach. The board also accepted the resignation of Ashley Saam, cook.

The board also honored two retiring employees, cafeteria food service supervisor Deborah Miller and technology coordinator Eric Miglin. Each was presented a plaque.

In other business, the board approved several agenda items, including:

The school calendar for the 2024-2025 school year

The district’s open enrollment policy for the 2024-2025 school year

A senior class trip to Cincinnati March 17-19

A proclamation for National FFA Week, February 27-24

Membership in the OHSAA for the 2024-2025 school year

The board ended the meeting with an executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.