Max W. Bennett

Max W. Bennett, 97, of Ohio City, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Monday evening, February 19, 2024, at Adams Heritage Nursing Home of Monroeville, Indiana.

He was born on June 18, 1926, in Rockford, the son of Carl Herbert and Blanche Elizabeth (Shaffer) Bennett, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Dorothy J. Mottinger on June 2, 1951, and she preceded him in death on November 20, 2010.

Max Bennett

Family survivors include his son, Greg A. (Susan) Bennett of Ohio City; two grandchildren, Chad (Jackie) Bennett of Convoy and Marie Bennett of Ohio City; five great-grandchildren, Emberlee, Makayla, Alec, Natalie, Adam and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Lloyd Bennett, Keith Bennett and Theo Bennett, and three sisters, Lois Fox, Donna Trisel, and Mary Snyder.

Max was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, and was retired truck driver after 25 years. He was a member of Ohio City Community Church of God and a member of the American Legion Post #346, of Ohio City.

Per Max’s request, there will be no services or visitation at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.