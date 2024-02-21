Van/semi crash

A Fort Recovery woman taken by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne after a head-on crash on U.S. 224, near Old Tile Factory Rd. just before 7 a.m. today. Carrie Jo Lamm, who was driving a 2020 Chrysler minivan, suffered serious injuries when her vehicle collided with a 1997 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Ronald Sallee of Niles, Michigan. Lamm was trapped and had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was then airlifted from the scene. Sallee sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer