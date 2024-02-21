Drugs, cash found during morning raid; one arrest made

This apartment on Lincoln Highway was the site of an early Wednesday drug raid by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team. One person was arrested and taken to jail. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

VW independent staff’/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that the Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at 10886 Lincoln Highway, Apt. 1, Van Wert, Wednesday morning.

In a press release, Sheriff Riggenbach stated that deputies have been investigating reported drug activity at that location. Two people were found in the apartment when the search warrant was executed. Kyle W. Greishaber, 38, of Van Wert was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a third degree felony. He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and will be held until his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court.

A female in the apartment was released from the scene.

Items found in the home that were seized for evidentiary purposes:

A moderate amount of suspected methamphetamine

A small amount of suspected prescription medication

A small amount of an unknown white powder

Hypodermic needles

Drug paraphernalia

Multiple cell phones

Cash

Assisting with the search warrant was the Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and Van Wert EMS.

Riggenbach indicated the investigation into the reported drug activity at the apartment is continuing and he said additional charges may be filed in the future.

He also said a nuisance abatement letter will be sent to the property owner to make him/her aware of what occurred on this property. The purpose of the nuisance abatement letter is to make the property owners aware of alleged illegal activity occurring within the owner’s property. The nuisance abatement letter directs property owners to take action in the hopes of abating any future illegal activity. Riggenbach noted the law does allow for the seizure of property, if the property owner knowingly permits illegal activity to continue within their property.

Sheriff Riggenbach is asking anyone with information on drug activity or other crimes, to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 or by going to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and clicking on the “Submit a Crime Tip” link. Anyone reporting information can remain anonymous.

People can also report information on other crimes by using the above options or by contacting Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. People can also remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.