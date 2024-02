$1,000 scholarship offered by SWCD

Submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student studying agriculture, natural resources or closely related fields at any Ohio college or university during the 2023-2024 academic year. The recipient of the scholarship needs to have completed their freshman year in college and must be a Van Wert County resident.

Scholarship applications and two reference forms must be received at the Soil and Water Conservation District by May 3. The Scholarship Committee of the Soil and Water Conservation District will review the applications and announce the recipient in June. Scholarship money will be sent directly to the recipient’s college or university at the beginning of the academic year.

Criteria for determining the recipient will be area of study, grades, activities, leadership, and commitment to conservation practices. The Soil and Water Conservation District reserves the right to refuse any applications not meeting requirements.

Scholarship applications are available at the Soil and Water Conservation District office, 1185 Professional Drive, Van Wert, online at www.vanwertswcd.org, or via email at becky@vanwertswcd.com.