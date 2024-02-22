Danielle Nicole Long

Danielle Nicole Long, 49, embarked on her final adventure beyond the skies on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Littleton, Colorado, after a vibrant life that began on September 19,1974, in Van Wert. She leaves behind a legacy of laughter and a treasure trove of memories.

She is warmly remembered by mother, Sherry (Long) Craig; her stepfather, Randy Craig, and her most precious productions, her sons Elliott and Pierce Essex. Danielle also leaves behind a supporting cast that includes her uncle, Robert D. (Laurie) Long, Jr.; her aunt, Angie (Michael) Shellabarger, and a band of cousins who could rival any ensemble cast: Amber (Julian) Walls, Bob (Aubrey) Wise, Codi Wise, Jerod (Melissa) Long, Lucas (Devi) Edwards, JaNahn (Thomas) Evans, Madison (Rob) Adams, and Justice McConnahea. Her leading ladies and supportive cast are her best friends: Jennifer Wood (Van Wert, Ohio), Beth Prinzi, Rachel Purtill and Sara Holmes (Littleton, Colorado).

Taking their final bow before Danielle were her leading man and love of her life, Harper Essex; her beloved grandparents, Jean and Robert Long, and her aunt, Randi Wise, who surely greeted her with open arms and the best seats in the house.

Danielle’s script in life may not have been written for a long run, but the episodes were filled with plot twists, laughter, and an abundance of love. Her final scene may have come too soon, but the reruns will play on in the hearts of those she touched.

Danielle’s family and friends will remember her as a loving mother, daughter, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Danielle’s favorite quote was,”High tide or low tide, I will always be by your side my beautiful gentlemen.”

A celebration of life will be held In Van Wert at a later date.