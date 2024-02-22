Early voting offered through March 17

VW independent staff

Early in-person voting is underway for Ohio’s March 19 primary election. Early voting began on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, March 17.

Ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections Office, 1362 E. Ervin Road, Van Wert between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and tomorrow; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 26-March 1 and March 4-8; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9; 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 11; 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. March 12; 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 13-15; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16, and 1-5 p.m. March 17.

The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day, March 19.

Along with national and statewide races, just one local race is on the ballot. Incumbent Republican Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum is being challenged by Lucas Myers.